Bandlaguda SI and two constables caught in ACB net

SP Pavan and two constables were caught red-handed while accepting bribe of Rs 17,000 from the complainant.

ACB sleuths arrest Bandlaguda SI and two constables while accepting bribe in return for closure of a case.

Hyderabad: A sub-inspector of police and two police constables working in Bandlaguda police station were caught red-handed by anti-corruption bureau officers on Friday, November 22, while accepting a bribe of Rs 17,000 from a person in return for closing a case against the latter.

The SI had demanded Rs 30,000 for closing the case of the complainant. The SI used the two constables to do his leg-work of collecting the bribe amount. While Rs 15,000 was recovered from one constable, Rs 2,000 was recovered from the other constable.

The two constables tested positive to the chemical test on their fingers.

SI R Pavan, police constables Ch Ramakrishna and B Santhosh of Bandlaguda Police Station, have been arrested and produced before the principal special judge for SPE and ACB cases, Court at Nampally, and were sent for judicial remand.

