Hyderabad drug racket busted: Rs 6.91L antibiotics, narcotics from UP seized

Hyderabad: The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, in a joint operation with the STF, Prohibition and Excise Department, busted a spurious drug racket in Hyderabad.

The racket involved the shipment of spurious antibiotic tablets from Uttar Pradesh to Telangana through couriers. Narcotic drugs, such as Fentanyl Transdermal Patches, were also seized during the raid.

Gandla Ramulu, a habitual offender involved in various spurious drug cases in the state, shipped the spurious antibiotics into Telangana from Uttar Pradesh with the assistance of Munishekhar, a resident of Proddutur, Andhra Pradesh.

Spurious antibiotics worth Rs 6.91 lakh were seized during the joint operation, and the accused, Gandla Ramulu and Munishekhar, were apprehended as part of the special operation carried out on Friday.