Five arrested for smuggling ganja from Karnataka to Hyderabad

While three people were arrested in Bahadurpura, two others were caught in Ameerpet.

Hyderabad: The Prohibition and Excise Department officials, on Saturday, arrested five people in separate cases for allegedly smuggling ganja from Karnataka to Hyderabad.

In the first case, Hameed, Arif and Harish were apprehended at Bahadurpura while travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad. Officials seized 10 grams of OG ganja, 101 grams of dry ganja and five liquor bottles from them.

A case is booked.

In another case, two people were arrested in Ameerpet with 1.4 kilograms of ganja. The accused – Sukumara and Hanumanthu – were also travelling from Bengaluru to Hyderabad.

Further investigations are on.

