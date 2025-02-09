FIve booked for duping retailer of 1.3 kg gold in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Five persons were booked on Saturday, February 8 for allegedly duping a retailer of 1.3 kg gold ornaments in Hyderabad’s Basheerbagh.

The incident is said to have occurred in November last year. In his complaint with the Central Crime Station, the retailer said that a man identified as G Ajay approached him claiming to be from Pot Market, approached him last and introduced himself as a businessman specialising in marketing wholesale gold ornaments.

They both agreed that the complainant would pay a commission to the accused to sell the marketed gold. After a few initial transactions, for which the complainant paid 70,000 as commission, the accused gained his confidence.

For nearly a month, the accused introduced four persons to the complainant who showed interest in buying gold. These four persons claimed to have jewellery shops at Begumpet, Somajiguda, and Nallakunta.

The complainant, through Ajay, gave gold ornaments of different quantities to these persons. On a few occasions, the complainant’s staff even went to the respective stores, which the accused claimed to own, to deliver the ornaments.

When the complainant tried to reach the customers for payment, they began avoiding his calls. When he sent his staff to visit the stores where the gold was previously delivered, they discovered that the accused had allegedly impersonated the owners of those jewellery shops.

When the complainant contacted Ajay, asking him to return the gold ornaments, he allegedly threatened the retailer. The complainant accused Ajay and the others of cheating him; Based on his complaint, a case was registered.

When Siasat.com tried to contact the CCS police, there was no response.