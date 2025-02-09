Hyderabad to get Mir Alam Tank bridge, more flyovers soon

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is going to get a bridge across Mir Alam Tank and more flyovers in the city soon. Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy has instructed officials to conduct a detailed study.

Moreover, the Telangana government plans to expand the road network.

Flyovers to ease traffic in Hyderabad

The aim of the projects is to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity within the city.

In a recent review meeting with municipal administration and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials, Revanth Reddy emphasized the importance of strategic urban planning.

He outlined directives for various infrastructure projects.

Mir Alam Tank bridge to enhance connectivity

One of the key components of the city’s development plan is the construction of a bridge over Mir Alam Tank.

The chief minister has ordered officials to submit a detailed project report (DPR) within 90 days and complete construction within 30 months.

The bridge is expected to span approximately 2.5 kilometers which will enhance access to different parts of Hyderabad.

The officials have presented three different proposals. However, Reddy suggested modifications to optimize the project’s design and utility.

More connected Hyderabad

With the city witnessing rapid growth, the new flyovers in Hyderabad will play a crucial role in reducing congestion and ensuring smoother traffic flow.

As these projects progress, Hyderabad is set to benefit from a well-planned infrastructure network.