KBR National Park flyovers in Hyderabad likely to be completed faster

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to construct flyovers around KBR National Park in Hyderabad using steel to speed up the project and reduce traffic disruptions.

This initiative is part of the Hyderabad City Innovative and Transformative Infrastructure (H-CITI) program, aimed at improving urban traffic flow.

According to a report in The Hindu, officials from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), the implementing agency, confirmed that the shift to steel piers and girders for the eight proposed flyovers will significantly cut construction time. The road portions of the flyovers, however, will still be made of concrete.

By using steel components, the overall project timeline is expected to be reduced by at least six months.

Project cost, duration

The change in construction materials has resulted in a cost increase for the project, rising from Rs 826 crore to Rs 1090 crore. Revised orders have been issued to reflect this modification.

The overall duration for the construction of the eight flyovers and six underpasses has been set at 18 months.

Officials highlighted that the steel piers are ready-to-install structures, which reduce on-site work and minimize disruptions at busy junctions. This method will ensure smoother and faster execution, especially at the six critical junctions around KBR National Park in the Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills areas.

Need for flyovers around Hyderabad’s KBR National Park

The H-CITI program aims to create signal-free traffic flow, particularly towards the Outer Ring Road. A total of six major junctions around KBR National Park are being developed under this initiative.

The construction of these flyovers and underpasses will help decongest traffic in one of Hyderabad’s busiest zones.

Notably, two flyovers built under the earlier Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP) were designed as steel bridges. The first flyover, running from VST to Indira Park, is already operational, while the second, from Nalgonda Crossroads to Owaisi Junction, is currently under construction.