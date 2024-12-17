Hyderabad experiences summer heat during day, winter chill at night

Daytime temperatures in many parts of the city are hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th December 2024 10:05 am IST
Hyderabad again witnesses summer in winter
Representational photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing a unique weather phenomenon this winter, where the city experiences summer-like heat during the day and bone-chilling cold at night.

Known for its typical winter chill in December, Hyderabad’s weather has taken an unusual turn this season.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), daytime temperatures in many parts of the city are hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

City shivers during nighttime

The situation flips as night falls, with minimum temperatures dropping significantly, leaving Hyderabad residents shivering.

While the days remain unusually warm, Hyderabad experiences a steep drop in temperatures at night. In several areas, the mercury has fallen below 10 degrees Celsius, intensifying the winter chill.

Also Read
Hyderabad experiences summer heat in winter season: These areas witness high temp

The most significant drop was recorded at the University of Hyderabad, located in the Serilingampally Mandal, where the temperature plunged to 7.8 degrees Celsius last night. This drastic drop has led to shivers across the city, marking a sharp contrast to the daytime heat.

Here are the areas where temperatures dropped below 10 degrees Celsius:

AreasMinimum temperature in degrees Celsius
Balapur7.8
University of Hyderabad7.8
Ibrahimpatnam7.8
Rajendranagar8.4

Yesterday, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in the Adilabad district.

Hyderabad experiences summer heat during day, winter chill at night.
Temperature in Telangana (Image: TGDPS)

Hyderabad witnesses summer heat in winter season

Despite the significant drop in nighttime temperatures, in some areas of Hyderabad, the mercury has even crossed 33 degrees Celsius, making it feel like summer despite being the winter season.

Here are some areas where the temperature crossed 33 degrees Celsius:

AreasMaximum temperature in degrees Celsius
Quthbullapur33.6
Khairatabad33.3
Kukatpally33.1
Himayatnagar33.5
Bandlaguda33.0
Amberpet33.8

Residents are finding it hard to adjust to this sharp contrast in temperatures between day and night, making it feel like two different seasons within 24 hours.

In the coming days, nighttime temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to drop further, intensifying the winter chill. Simultaneously, the daytime heat is also expected to decrease gradually, offering relief from the summer-like warmth experienced during the day.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th December 2024 10:05 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button