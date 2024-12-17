Hyderabad experiences summer heat during day, winter chill at night.

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is witnessing a unique weather phenomenon this winter, where the city experiences summer-like heat during the day and bone-chilling cold at night.

Known for its typical winter chill in December, Hyderabad’s weather has taken an unusual turn this season.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), daytime temperatures in many parts of the city are hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

City shivers during nighttime

The situation flips as night falls, with minimum temperatures dropping significantly, leaving Hyderabad residents shivering.

While the days remain unusually warm, Hyderabad experiences a steep drop in temperatures at night. In several areas, the mercury has fallen below 10 degrees Celsius, intensifying the winter chill.

The most significant drop was recorded at the University of Hyderabad, located in the Serilingampally Mandal, where the temperature plunged to 7.8 degrees Celsius last night. This drastic drop has led to shivers across the city, marking a sharp contrast to the daytime heat.

Here are the areas where temperatures dropped below 10 degrees Celsius:

Areas Minimum temperature in degrees Celsius Balapur 7.8 University of Hyderabad 7.8 Ibrahimpatnam 7.8 Rajendranagar 8.4

Yesterday, the lowest minimum temperature was recorded in the Adilabad district.

Temperature in Telangana (Image: TGDPS)

Hyderabad witnesses summer heat in winter season

Despite the significant drop in nighttime temperatures, in some areas of Hyderabad, the mercury has even crossed 33 degrees Celsius, making it feel like summer despite being the winter season.

Here are some areas where the temperature crossed 33 degrees Celsius:

Areas Maximum temperature in degrees Celsius Quthbullapur 33.6 Khairatabad 33.3 Kukatpally 33.1 Himayatnagar 33.5 Bandlaguda 33.0 Amberpet 33.8

Residents are finding it hard to adjust to this sharp contrast in temperatures between day and night, making it feel like two different seasons within 24 hours.

In the coming days, nighttime temperatures in Hyderabad are likely to drop further, intensifying the winter chill. Simultaneously, the daytime heat is also expected to decrease gradually, offering relief from the summer-like warmth experienced during the day.