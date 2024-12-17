New Zoo Park near Hyderabad: Telangana minister speaks about location

Hyderabad: The location for the proposed new zoo park near Hyderabad has not yet been finalized, as the project is still in its conceptual stage.

It was revealed during the second day of the Third Legislative Assembly session on Monday, December 16, 2024.

Responding to a question raised during the session, Telangana Tourism Minister confirmed that while the idea for establishing the zoo park is under consideration, no specific location has been decided so far. He also stated that a timeline for the project’s completion has not been determined yet.

The initiative to explore plans for a second zoo park was introduced following directions from Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The Chief Minister issued these instructions at the end of August, emphasizing the need to develop a new facility to complement the existing Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad.

The proposed zoo park is expected to boost tourism and provide a new recreational space for residents and visitors in and around Hyderabad.