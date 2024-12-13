Zoo Park in Hyderabad upgraded with FASTag parking and more

Hyderabad: The minister for Environment, Forests, and Endowments, Konda Surekha on Friday, December 13 virtually inaugurated several new facilities at the Zoo park in Hyderabad. These included an integrated FASTag parking system, a Rhino sculpture crafted from scrap metal, a new wildlife radiology facility, the Zoopedia mobile app, and an upgraded Nehru Zoo website.

During the 13th Governing Body Meeting of the Zoos and Parks Authority of Telangana (ZAPAT), the focus was on new initiatives aimed at improving the sustainability of zoos and parks in Hyderabad. Many proposals were discussed including a glass enclosure for tigers, the creation of a Wildlife Experience Centre, and the procurement of exotic animals.

Further, minister Konda Surekha stressed the importance of making zoos more self-sustaining, promoting carbon-neutral practices, and enhancing animal exchange programs with international stakeholders. She also encouraged attracting CSR funds and boosting adoption programs.

Director of Zoo parks, Dr Sunil S Hiremath presented an overview of the developmental work completed across various parks in Hyderabad during the year.

About Zoo Park in Hyderabad

The Nehru Zoological Park, located near Mir Alam Tank in Bahadurpura, was inaugurated on October 6, 1963, after the relocation of the erstwhile zoo enclosures from the Public Gardens. The construction of the Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad took four years after its construction began on October 26, 1959.

The Nehru Zoo Park currently hosts 2240 animals in total including 664 mammals of 55 species, 1227 birds of 97 species, 341 reptiles of 38 species and 8 amphibians of 2 species. The natural landscape of the Zoo attracts several migratory as well as resident birds.

The Zoo also allows the adoption of animals for a specified time for a fee that helps in the maintenance of the enclosure and the zoo’s work with wildlife conservation organizations worldwide.