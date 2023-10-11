6 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar, no reports of casualties

Patna: Six coaches of the North East Express coming from Anand Vihar Terminus in Delhi derailed in Bihar on Wednesday, October 11, a railway official said.

He said the mishap took place close to Raghunathpur station near Buxar around 9.35 pm and there were no reports of any casualty. The train was on its way to Kamakhya near Guwahati in Assam.

PHOTO | Several coaches of 12506 Down North East Express derailed on the down line of Raghunathpur station in Bihar earlier today. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/LaKVJCXuo3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 11, 2023

Talking to PTI, chief public relations officer of East Central Railway Birendra Kumar said, “Several coaches of Kamakhya-bound North East Express derailed near Raghunathpur station in Buxar district around 9.35 pm. No casualty reports so far.”

Though preliminary reports suggest no casualty so far, there is information that some passengers might have sustained minor injuries, said Kumar.

“We have sent rescue and medical teams to the spot. The railways has also issued emergency helpline numbers for passengers. These are 9771449971 (Patna), 8905697493 (Danapur), 8306182542 (Ara), 8306182542 and 7759070004,” he said.

Talking to reporters, Deepak Kumar, inspector, Railway Police Force, said, “Medical teams have sent to the spot.”

District administration has also alerted hospitals in Buxar town, he added.