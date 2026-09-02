Five dead in bus-truck collision in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa

There were around 30–35 people on the bus.

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Upside-down bus accident scene in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa at night.

Rewa: About five people have been reported dead and over 20 injured when a private bus collided with a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on NH-39 on Wednesday, September 2, police said.

Initially, the reports suggested 12 injured. However, officials have confirmed casualties.

There were around 30–35 people on the bus.

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The incident took place around 4.30 pm near Badwar within the jurisdiction of Gudh police station, about 30 kilometres from the district headquarters.

“A private bus and a truck collided. The impact was so severe that both vehicles overturned,” the official said.

Local residents rushed to the scene to help the victims and alerted the police. Cops and administrative teams arrived at the site and launched a rescue operation. Several ambulances were dispatched to transport the injured to the district hospital, he said.

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