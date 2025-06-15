Five devotees from Hyderabad drown in Godavari River in Nirmal

Hyderabad: Five persons from Hyderabad drowned in the Godavari River in Nirmal district on Sunday, June 15, while taking a holy dip.

According to reports, a group of 18 devotees were visiting the Sri Gnana Saraswathi Devasthanam in Basar town. Five of them ventured into the deep waters of the river, despite not knowing how to swim.

When locals noticed them struggling to stay afloat, they immediately alerted the police, who dispatched rescue divers to the scene.

All five people are reported to have drowned. They have been identified as Rakesh, 17, Vinod, 18, Madan,18, Ruthvik and Bharath from Chintalbazar in Hyderabad’s Dilsukhnagar area.

Their bodies were retrieved and sent for post-mortem.

In a similar incident, on June 7, a seven-year-old boy drowned in the Godavari River while taking a holy dip. Akhil Goud, son of Dhanunjay and Swapna Goud from Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, had visited Bhadrachalam for darshan at the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple.

Before visiting the temple, the family went to the river for a ritual dip. During the process, Akhil reportedly wandered into deeper waters and drowned.