7-yr-old Hyderabad boy drowns in Godavari River during holy dip

Hyderabad: A seven-year-old boy drowned in the Godavari River at Bhadrachalam on Saturday evening, June 7, while taking a holy dip with his family.

The child, identified as Akhil Goud, son of Dhanunjay and Swapna Goud from Ramanthapur, Hyderabad, had visited Bhadrachalam with his family for darshan at the Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple.

Before visiting the temple, the family went to the Godavari River for a ritual dip. During the process, Akhil reportedly wandered into deeper waters and drowned.

Further investigation is ongoing.