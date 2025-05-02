Five drug peddlers, consumers held in Hyderabad; 14kg marijuana seized

Hyderabad: Two inter state drug peddlers from Odisha and Assam and three consumers were arrested on Thursday, May 1 and 14 kg of marijuana was seized from them.

The accused were identified as Ranjan Nayak from Odisha and Gobin Bonia from Assam who are drug peddlers. Kushal Singh, Dablu Thakur and Aditya Singh Chauhan are consumers from Hyderabad.

According to the police, the drug peddlers procured marijuana at low rates from dealers in other states and smuggled it to Hyderabad and sold it at higher rates to consumers. The accused were booked under the NDPS Act.

Also Read Drug peddler from Odisha arrested in Secunderabad

In a similar case, a drug peddler from Odisha was arrested in Hyderabad in February. The accused, identified as Abal, was found smuggling marijuana from Odisha to Maharashtra via Hyderabad. While Abal was caught, two other accused, Rino and Masia, also natives of Odisha, are absconding. The police seized marijuana worth Rs 1.9 lakh from the arrested accused.

According to the police Abal, an agricultural worker, resorted to drug smuggling for making quick money. With the support of his associates, he procured marijuana from the Gajapati forest area at a low rate from local dealers.