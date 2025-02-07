Drug peddler from Odisha arrested in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A drug peddler from Odisha was arrested by the railway police in Secunderabad on Thursday, February 6.

The accused, identified as Abal, was found smuggling marijuana from Odisha to Maharashtra via Hyderabad. While Abal was caught, two other accused, identified as Rino and Masia, also natives of Odisha, are absconding. The police seized marijuana worth Rs 1.9 lakh from the arrested accused.

According to the police Abal, an agricultural worker, resorted to drug smuggling for making quick money. With the support of his associates, he procured marijuana from the Gajapati forest area at a low rate from local dealers.

Also Read Hyderabad: Man murdered in Chandrayangutta after argument

He smuggled them into Pune, Maharashtra in trains via Secunderabad and sold them to local consumers at a higher rate. The accused was caught during a check at the Secunderabad railway station and the drug was seized from him.