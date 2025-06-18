Five Hyderabad school bus drivers caught drunk driving

Hyderabad: In a special drive conducted on Wednesday, June 18, Hyderabad traffic police caught five school bus drivers driving under the influence of alcohol.

The drive was carried out at 34 locations across Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Panjagutta, Begumpet, SR Nagar, Marredpally, Bowenpally, Trimulgherry, Mahankali, and Gopalpuram.

A total of 324 school buses were checked during the operation.

The deputy commissioner of traffic police stressed the need for strict adherence to safety guidelines issued by the Supreme Court regarding school transport. He added that essential safety equipment such as first-aid boxes and drinking water, must be available in the buses. Vehicles should also display the school’s name and contact information prominently and must be driven by experienced drivers with clean traffic records.

In cases where private contract vehicles are used, schools are required to inform the local police with details of the driver and vehicle. Each vehicle must also have a designated attendant to assist children during boarding and alighting.

The DCP reminded that it is the responsibility of school managements in Hyderabad to ensure that all these guidelines are followed in letter and spirit to prevent any mishaps and ensure the safety of students.







