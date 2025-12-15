Five, including 4 Indian expats win Rs 1 crore in Big Ticket draw

In the latest Big Ticket weekly e-draw on Sunday, December 14, five people, including four Indian expats, won Rs 1,23,48,360. Each winner took Rs 24,69,672 home.

The five participants are Ali Alkaabi from Abu Dhabi, Ritesh Dhanak from Gujarat, Ajay Kumar and Sreejith Sreedharan from Kerala, Shakil Ahmad Nazrul Haque from Bihar.

In an interview with Khaleej Times, Ali Alkaabi expressed joy after winning and said, “I am very happy, although I am yet to decide what to do with the prize money.”

Ritesh, a 52-year-old teacher originally from Gujarat in India, has been living in Dubai with his family for nearly 30 years. He had been participating in the Big Ticket draw for years.

However, this time, he initially refrained from buying but was later convinced after hearing about the ‘Buy 2 Get 3 Free‘ offer from Big Ticket.

“At first, I thought the winning call was a scam,” Ritesh said.

Ajay, a financial analyst, has lived in Dubai for 17 years. He first heard about Big Ticket through friends and has been purchasing tickets with them since 2017.

The news was broken by Big Ticket’s most loved host, Richard. “I was driving when I got the call. I recognised his voice instantly. But somehow, I did not believe him until he confirmed my number. That’s when I knew it was real, and I was so excited,” Ajay said.

Sreejith, an Indian expat living in Bahrain, was thrilled to learn of his win. While he hasn’t yet shared any details about how he plans to use it, he said he’s looking forward to taking some time to decide the best way to enjoy his prize.

Haque, a 38-year-old civil engineer living in Fujairah for six years, first learned about Big Ticket through TikTok and has been purchasing tickets every month for the last eight months. “I’ve been trying for months, and finally my luck came,” he said.