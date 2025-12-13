Tucker Carlson visits Palestinian refugees, accuses Israel of murdering children

American political commentator Tucker Carlson accused Israel of killing children in Palestine after the popular journalist visited some of the 2,000 refugees from Gaza housed in Qatar, marking his fiercest criticism to date about Israel’s war on Gaza.

Carlson made the comments on the Tucker Carlson Show on Thursday after he met the Palestinian refugees in Doha, most of whom were orphaned children and amputees. He expressed discomfort filming the victims of war. “We didn’t want to stick a big camera into the people’s faces, so we shot with an iPhone,” he said.

The former Fox News host said that he and his team had to hold back tears after what they witnessed, calling it the “cruelty of the evil Israeli regime.” “Disfigured kids with their limbs blown off, and mangled faces. The real crime is that the supporters of this atrocity are justifying it,” he said.

He added that Israel ”shot“ dozens of journalists so that no one can film what’s happening. He said Qatar was ready to host more Palestinians, but “Israel does not allow it.”

The video shows Carlson visiting the medical and rehabilitation centre. He was accompanied by the facility’s staff and spoke to the Palestinians who have sought refuge there, many of whom were severely injured children.

“Among so-called ‘civilised governments’. No one has behaved like Israel has behaved in Gaza in a very long time,” Carlson said. “It’s almost unbelievable. Tens of thousands of children killed by a country with the most precise military technology in the world.“

Carlson’s latest commentary comes amid an ongoing rift within President Donald Trump’s MAGA base, with support waning for Israel, often described by Republican and Democratic lawmakers as the “US’ closest ally.”

Earlier this month, Carlson interviewed Qatar Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani during the Doha Forum, where the latter said that Qatar will continue to support the people of Palestine.