Five including Chinna Jeeyar from Telangana, Andhra receive Padma Awards

Hyderabad: Spiritual leaders Swami Chinna Jeeyar and Kamlesh D Patel, music director M. M. Keeravaani, linguist B. Ramakrishna Reddy and social worker Sankurathi Chandra Sekhar from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have been awarded Padma awards.

The President had approved the conferment of 106 Padma awards, including three duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), on the eve of this year’s Republic Day.

Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji:

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan to His Holiness Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji for Spiritualism. He is spreading the Vedic values and vision of the Vaishnava lineage of Sri Ramanujacharya.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan to His Holiness Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji for Spiritualism. He is spreading the Vedic values and vision of the Vaishnava lineage of Sri Ramanujacharya. pic.twitter.com/hiXJZeuepw — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 5, 2023

Dr Modadugu Vijay Gupta:

President presented Padma Shri to Dr Modadugu Vijay Gupta for Science & Engineering. He has worked for the empowerment of rural women and landless people in developing countries through simple, low-cost fish farming technologies that he has developed.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Dr Modadugu Vijay Gupta for Science & Engineering. He has worked for empowerment of rural women and landless people in developing countries through simple, low-cost fish farming technologies that he has developed. pic.twitter.com/zIjQipeER1 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023

Kamlesh D. Patel:

President presented Padma Bhushan to Kamlesh D. Patel for Spiritualism. He is the founder of the Heartfulness Movement, and has developed Kanha Shanti Vanam, which is home to one of the world’s largest meditation centres.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Bhushan to Shri Kamlesh D. Patel for Spiritualism. He is the founder of the Heartfulness Movement, and has developed Kanha Shanti Vanam, which is home to one of the world’s largest meditation centres. pic.twitter.com/N3hyGKCnsY — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023

Dr Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti:

President presented Padma Shri to Dr Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti for Medicine. A doctor and social worker from Hyderabad, he has been working for the rehabilitation and empowerment of divyangjans.

President Droupadi Murmu presents Padma Shri to Dr Hanumantha Rao Pasupuleti for Medicine. A doctor and social worker from Hyderabad, he has been working for rehabilitation and empowerment of divyangjans. pic.twitter.com/I9csLRFW1h — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023

linguist B. Rama Krishna Reddy:

B Ramakrishna Reddy received Padma Shri for Literature & Education. He has been a former Professor of linguistics. His interpretation and commentary on tribal data have inspired many scholars to work on tribal languages.