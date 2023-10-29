Five Indians win 24-karat gold bars in Abu Dhabi Big Ticket draw

Five Indian nationals won a 24-karat gold bar each in the latest Big Ticket Abu Dhabi daily electronic draw.

The winners Rahumathulla Abdul Samadh, Mithun Sathianath, Mohammad Isma Aurangzeb, Gopi Krishnan and Nitin Karkera, bagged the gold prize after purchasing draw tickets.

Rahumathulla Abdul Samadh, who is a resident of Dubai, is excited after winning a prize for the first time. Mithun Sathianath, who hails from the Indian state of Kerala, was overjoyed to learn that he had won.

Nitin Karkera, a resident of Dubai, works as a safety officer. He plans to sell the gold, share the cash with his friends, and buy gold jewellery for his wife and two daughters for Diwali.

Gopi Krishnan, who is a Ras Al Khaimah resident, was so happy and excited to win the gold bar. He plans to sell the gold and invest in gold for his daughters.

A 45-year-old Mohammad Isma Aurangzeb, who hails from India, has been participating in the draw from the past five years with four of his friends.

During the same week, eight other winners from India, German and Bangladesh each won a 24-karat gold bar in the Big Ticket daily draw.

From top left clockwise— Aneesh Kunnath, Jose Paul, Mukundan Moorayil Raghavan Raghavan, Murugesan Ponnusamy, Benny Ponthekkan Ouseph, Febin Jalal, Marc Termath, and Supan Barua. Photo: Big Ticket

How to participate in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi

Those who purchase raffle tickets during October automatically enter a weekly electronic draw, which will see four participants walk away with 100,000 dirham every week.

Throughout this month, anyone who purchase tickets for the upcoming live draw will have the chance to walk away with a guaranteed 20 million dirham on Friday, November 3.

Big Ticket customers will automatically enter the daily electronic draw, offering a chance to win a 24-karat gold bar daily throughout the month of October.

Tickets can be purchased online at the Big Ticket website or by visiting the outlets at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.