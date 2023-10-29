Emirates Draw: Indian logistics professional takes home Rs 28L

A 34-year-old Saudi Arabia-based Indian expat won the grand prize of 125,000 dirhams (Rs 28,38,743) in the latest Emirates Draw MEGA7.

The winner Jakson Joseph, bagged the mega prize recently after he matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw.

Joseph, who hails from Kerala and lives in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, works in the logistics sector, and was only one number away from winning the 100 million dirham grand prize in the draw.

“When I shared the wonderful news with my wife, her thoughts were somewhere on the cricket pitch, cheering for India against New Zealand. To her, my win and India’s game were on the same exciting level. In her eyes, it was a day of double wins,” Joseph told Emirates organizers.

Joseph was uncertain about how to use his winnings but committed to continuing his participation in the weekly draw.

What is Emirates Draw and how to participate?

Emirates Draw is the UAE’s leading gaming operator providing entertainment, innovative gaming platforms, and products with a CSR-first approach to support individuals and society.

The organization has three fast-growing games, MEGA7, EASY6, and FAST5, which generate millions of dirhams weekly.

FAST5 is a weekly contest held every Saturday at 21:00 UAE time that offers participants the opportunity to win a life-changing grand prize of 25,000 dirhams every month for 25 years.

Participants can participate in the Emirates Draw games by purchasing their tickets from the official website or the application available on both Android and Apple stores.

Upcoming games will be broadcast live across the digital platforms of Emirates Draw including on YouTube, Facebook, and the official website.