Five juveniles escape Saidabad observation home in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Five juveniles accommodated at the Government Boys Observation Home in Saidabad fled from the institution on Tuesday evening, July 22. The news came to light only on Thursday, July 24, when home officials registered a formal complaint with the Saidabad police.

The boys, aged between 16 and 17 years, were detained in separate cases lodged within the city. Between Tuesday evening and around 8 pm, when the staff was allegedly busy with other tasks, the juveniles were able to slip through a grill door on the ground floor whose lock they broke and escaped by climbing over the compound wall.

According to local reports, early investigations indicate the boys had preplanned their escape, exploiting staff complacency and security failures.

After the complaint was filed, the Saidabad police have initiated a search operation and formed special teams to locate the missing juveniles. In the meantime, an enquiry has been launched by the observation home to investigate the negligence that caused the escape.

