Watch: Leopard movement near Hyderabad caught on camera

Hyderabad: A leopard was caught on camera roaming within the grounds of the high-security Greyhounds training centre close to Gandipet, Ranga Reddy, on the outskirts of Hyderabad early on Thursday morning, July 24.

Forest officials followed the pugmarks of the animal around the sprawling campus, validating its existence. Reports suggest that the leopard could be targeting stray dogs, as a few canines have gone missing in surrounding areas.

Trap cages baited with live prey have been placed at strategic points, and other surveillance gear has been installed to monitor its movement. Authorities suspect the leopard seen near Hyderabad to have been spotted near Chilkur, near the Himayatsagar reservoir, which shows its movement through green corridors.

Leopard spotting in Hyderabad triggers panic

The animal’s sighting has raised an alarm among residents of the gated communities and the authorities on campus. The Forest Department has cautioned trainees, employees, and locals against entering forest plots and to report the first sighting at once.

Forest department issues advisory

Forest and police authorities have advised utmost caution.

Don’t walk pets or stray dogs through forested zones,

remain indoors after sundown,

Report any sighting of the leopard to the nearest forest office or police station.

Attempts are being made to trap the big cat in a humane manner and shift it to an official wildlife sanctuary.