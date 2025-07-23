Leopard spotted near Hyderabad triggers panic

Hyderabad: Residents of Manchirevula village, near Gandipet in Ranga Reddy district, are on tenterhooks after a leopard was sighted inside the sprawling campus of Greyhounds. The constables on the campus spotted the cat in the early hours of Monday and alerted the higher authorities, who in turn passed the information to the Forest Department.

Forest officials searched the entire area and reportedly found pug marks. To photograph and confirm the presence of the leopard, the officials installed camera traps at the location.

Camera traps captured animal’s images

The camera traps captured the animal’s images, confirming its presence on the campus. Officials have also learned that dogs had gone missing from the surrounding areas and believe that the leopard is feeding on them.

Trap cages have been set up at a few locations with live bait to capture the leopard.

The villagers of Chilkur also noticed leopard movements in Chilkur, near the nursery of the Telangana State Medicinal Plants Board, close to the Himayatsagar reservoir.

Panic prevails after leopard spotted near Hyderabad

Field-level verification confirmed the presence of the big cat, and now officials surmise that the same leopard must have crossed over to the Greyhounds campus.

Panic gripped several gated communities and residential localities dotting the peripheries following the reports.

A leopard was trapped a few years ago at Himayatsagar near Hyderabad. The presence of leopards has been recorded in Shamshabad, Himayatsagar, Gandipet, and Moinabad forest areas.