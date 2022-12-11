Five killed as Afghan forces fire on Pakistani civilians near Chaman border

Balochistan: At least five people were killed and 16 people were left injured on Sunday after the Afghan security forces opened fire on the Pakistani civilians near Pak-Afghan Border in Chaman, Balochistan, media reports said.

The injured people and bodies have been moved to the hospital. The police and Rangers have cordoned off the area, Samaa TV reported.

Pakistan reported on Saturday that its counterterrorism forces had intercepted 4 ISKP militants close to the Afghan border in an isolated mountainous region and killed them, Khaama Press reported.

According to Pakistan’s provincial counterterrorism unit, the killed militants entered the remote North Waziristan border area from Afghanistan and were associated with the self-declare Daesh group’s regional branch, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP).

The statement of the Pakistani department states that after conducting a search operation using intelligence reports, Pakistani security forces engaged the militants in an armed clash, which resulted in the ISKP militants’ deaths, Khaama Press reported.

The four ISIS terrorists who were killed have been identified by the department as commander Mohammad Dawood, Mohammad Yaqub, Abdullah Khan Gul, and Mohammad Laeeq Sardar Piyawuddin. They were said to have plotted bombing attacks on both sides of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.