Five killed as car plunges into canal in Telangana’s Siddipet

Hyderabad: Five members of a family, including three women, were killed after the car they were travelling in plunged into a canal in Telangana’s Siddipet district on Tuesday, police said.

A car carrying six persons plunged into the KLIS Canal near Mallanna Temple on the outskirts of Munigadapa village of Jagdevpur mandal.

A Maruti Alto car, in which the family was travelling, fell into the canal after the driver apparently lost control over the vehicle. Police rushed to the spot and, with the help of locals, launched a rescue operation.

Also Read KCR to address public meeting in Khammam on Jan 18

Four persons died on the spot while another person succumbed while being rushed to hospital. The sixth person who sustained critical injuries was admitted to the Government Hospital in Gajwel.

The accident occurred when a family from Bibi Nagar village of Bhuvanagiri Yadadri district was returning home after visiting Vemulawada Temple.

The deceased were identified Satttama, Sravanthi, Bhaviya Sri, Lokesh and Rajamani. The condition of Venkatesh is stated to be critical.