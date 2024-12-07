Five killed as car plunges into lake in Telangana’s Bhongir

Hyderabad: Five persons were killed and one was injured in an accident in Telangana’s Bhongir district early on Saturday, December 7.

The driver lost control of the car and it plunged into a lake near Jalalpur village in Bhoodan Pochampally mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district. The deceased were identified as Harsha, Dinesh, Vamshi, Balu, and Vinay.

The victims were residents of LB Nagar, Hyderabad; the accident occurred as the car went off the road and skidded into the lake.

A man from Lakshmapuram village in Valigonda mandal, managed to escape.

The Bhongir police reached the spot and joined the villagers in the search operations. Further details on the car accident are awaited.