Five killed as car plunges into lake in Telangana’s Bhongir

The victims were residents of LB Nagar, Hyderabad

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 7th December 2024 10:17 am IST
Rains likely to spoil festive season in Telangana

Hyderabad: Five persons were killed and one was injured in an accident in Telangana’s Bhongir district early on Saturday, December 7.

The driver lost control of the car and it plunged into a lake near Jalalpur village in Bhoodan Pochampally mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district. The deceased were identified as Harsha, Dinesh, Vamshi, Balu, and Vinay.

Also Read
Osmania General Hospital heritage building to be promoted as a tourist place

The victims were residents of LB Nagar, Hyderabad; the accident occurred as the car went off the road and skidded into the lake.

A man from Lakshmapuram village in Valigonda mandal, managed to escape.

The Bhongir police reached the spot and joined the villagers in the search operations. Further details on the car accident are awaited.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 7th December 2024 10:17 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button