Osmania General Hospital heritage building to be promoted as a tourist place

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has stated that the Osmania General Hospital’s heritage building will be vacated and the premises will be promoted as a tourist place in the coming days.

He asked the tourism officials to increase the tourist turnout at the historic Charminar.

During a review of the new tourism policy being prepared for Telangana, the chief minister instructed the officials to study the tourism policies of Dubai, Singapore and China, and to devise the new policy.

He felt the need to promote tourism in the Tiger Reserves by linking them with the temples in the forests. He stressed the need to create an environment in Telangana so that tigers from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra could also move into Telangana.

“Hyderabad’s weather condition is good for 365 days and the tourism sector should be developed accordingly. Like in Tamil Nadu, the automobile industry should also be promoted in Hyderabad,” he opined.

He also suggested the establishment of a mega convention centre in the proposed Future City and felt that the convention centre needed to be accessible to the airport within 20 minutes of travel.

He asked the officials to identify and develop suitable places for destination weddings.

He directed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on tourist places and their leases and ordered strict action against those who didn’t vacate the premises even after their lease expired. He asked the officials to take steps to vacate the stays in court cases by discussing with the advocate general and appointing efficient lawyers.

“Tourism places should be given on lease to companies with a good reputation. There are great opportunities for tourism development in Telangana because one can reach any part of the state within three hours from the airport,” he observed.

He said the new tourism policy would be introduced in the assembly and elaborate discussions would be held to discuss it.

The officials briefed the chief minister on the tourism policies being implemented in other states.

Tourism minister Jupally Krishna Rao, chief minister’s advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Tourism Corporation chairman Patel Ramesh Reddy, Tourism department secretary Smita Sabharwal, Tourism department MD Prakash Reddy, CMO OSD Vemula Srinivasulu, and CM’s special secretary Ajith Reddy were also present.