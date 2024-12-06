Telangana govt to set up fast-track courts for cybercrime, drug cases

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has announced that the state government is contemplating setting up fast-track courts to dispose of cases related to cybercrime and drugs within six months.

Addressing a gathering as part of “Praja Palana Vijayotsavalu,” organised by the home department in Hyderabad on Friday, December 6, he stated that the success ratio of convictions in drug-related and cybercrime cases was too low because the cases were getting diluted in courts after four to five years, highlighting the need for fast-track courts.

He urged the Telangana narcotics bureau to train investigation officers effectively so that these cases could achieve convictions.

He directed the police to file cases against the management of schools and colleges if any of their students were found involved in drug-related cases.

“It is the responsibility of the management of schools and colleges to track the behaviour of their students. Just like they have physical directors and other subject teachers, they should hire trained and qualified teachers to particularly take care of this aspect of the students’ well-being,” he appealed.

The chief minister urged the cybercrime police to identify highly skilled and qualified personnel with technical know-how, impart data analysis training, and depute them to cybercrime units.

He commended the cybercrime police for recovering over Rs 100 crore in cybercrime cases this year, compared to Rs 10-15 crore last year.

In an indirect response to the arrest of Huzurabad MLA Padi Kaushik Reddy at Banjara Hills police station on Thursday, December 5, Revanth Reddy directed the police to show zero tolerance towards those, including people’s representatives, who misbehave with law enforcement and attempt to intimidate them.

“Protocols don’t apply to criminals. Deal with them sternly,” he instructed the police.

“Friendly policing needs to be redefined. Police should be friendly with victims and those who seek justice but should deal sternly with land grabbers and criminals, regardless of their power. Even if they are people’s representatives, if they behave appropriately, you should reciprocate accordingly,” he advised.

Regarding recent incidents where battalion police held protests about their professional issues, he cautioned that the police department stands for discipline, and any such act would adversely affect the department’s pride.

“If any police personnel have issues concerning the department or their well-being, they can approach their higher-ups. If their problem remains unresolved, they can approach the deputy chief minister. If it is still unresolved, I’ll always be there to listen to your grievances,” Revanth Reddy assured.

He made several announcements for the welfare of police personnel on this occasion.

He announced that a Young India Police School will be constructed for the children of police personnel on a 50-acre plot belonging to the Greyhounds police, which will commence operations in the coming academic year.

He also announced an increase in honorarium for home guards from Rs 921 to Rs 1,000 per day and an increase in their weekly parade allowance from Rs 100 to Rs 200 per week. Additionally, he announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of a home guard in case of death due to an accident or other reasons.

The benefits being extended to home guards will come into effect from January 2024.

Moreover, he announced Rs 2 crore ex-gratia for IPS officers who lay down their lives in the line of duty, Rs 1.5 crore for DSPs, additional SPs, and non-cadre SPs, Rs 1.25 crore for cadre levels below them, and Rs 1 crore for lower cadre levels.

Pointing out how the state government is utilising the services of transgenders as traffic assistants, he assured community members that the state government would also allot 2BHK houses to them.

The chief minister inaugurated the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Friday, December 6, which is designed to swiftly respond to major fire accidents, earthquakes, and floods. The force comprises 2,000 personnel—1,000 firefighters stationed at 137 fire stations and 1,000 Telangana Special Police personnel from ten companies who have received specialised training for this purpose.

For disaster response operations, 20 buses, trucks, Boleros, 40 water boats, and other equipment have been allocated to personnel.