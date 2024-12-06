Telangana: Revanth invites KCR to join ‘Praja Palana’ celebrations

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy invited former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) to join the upcoming ‘Praja Palana’ Vijayotsavalu, celebrating one year of Congress governance in Telangana.

The chief minister informed that the event will be held at Hyderabad’s Tank Bund and KCR will be invited personally by BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and other officials.

Revanth targets KCR over debt

During a recent launch of the “Indiramma Houses Mobile App,” Revanth Reddy criticized KCR for leaving Telangana with a debt of Rs 7 lakh crore, claiming that the previous administration’s policies led to significant land dispossession and a financial crisis over its decade-long rule.

He emphasized that the current government was rectifying past mistakes and urged the opposition to actively contribute suggestions for state development.

He recounted an anecdote about former minister T Harish Rao, who, during the Telangana movement, sought funds from former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy for constituency development, illustrating the collaborative spirit that was present during that time.

Revanth Reddy highlighted the importance of collaboration among political leaders, contrasting it with KCR’s administration, which he accused of failing to engage with opposition leaders.

Fulfill responsibilities as oppn leader: Revanth to KCR

He called on KCR to fulfill his responsibilities as the opposition leader and engage constructively in the assembly rather than treating opposition members as adversaries.

Reflecting on the Congress government’s achievements, he noted that it aims to uplift the poor, drawing inspiration from former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s initiatives that provided land rights and housing.

“The government has set ambitious goals for housing projects, prioritizing marginalized groups such as Dalits, tribals, and sanitation workers,” he added.

Revanth Reddy stated that administrative approval had been granted for 4.5 lakh houses in the first year alone, with plans to simplify processes for beneficiaries.

He concluded by asserting that the Congress government is committed to addressing housing needs and criticized BRS leaders for prioritizing personal interests over public welfare during their tenure.