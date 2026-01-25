Five killed in fire at furniture shop building in Hyderabad

Rescue operations have been underway for the past 21 hours to save five people.

Press Trust of India |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 25th January 2026 11:41 am IST|   Updated: 25th January 2026 12:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: Five bodies, including that of a woman, were retrieved from a four-storey furniture shop building in Nampally here where a fire broke out, officials said on Sunday, January 25.

Rescue operations have been underway for the past 21 hours to save five people, including two children, who are feared to be trapped in the basement of the building after a major fire broke out on Saturday, officials said.

“Five bodies, including that of a woman, were retrieved from the building. The search and rescue for others are ongoing,” a senior police official told PTI.

Multiple agencies, including police, fire, NDRF personnel and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA), launched rescue operations after the fire erupted on Saturday afternoon.

Efforts were underway to rescue those who are believed to be trapped, they said.

Although the fire was brought under control, thick smoke billowing out from the building made the operation difficult. Those who were trapped are the family members of a security guard and other workers.

Accommodation was provided in a basement for workers there.

