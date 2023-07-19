Five-member Trinamool Congress delegation to visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday

Five-year constitutional term of the incumbent National Assembly expires on August 12

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th July 2023 11:32 am IST
Representative Image

New Delhi: A five-member Trinamool Congress delegation will visit violence-hit Manipur on Wednesday, party leader Sushmita Dev said.

BookMyMBBS

The delegation will reach Imphal around 11 am and will try its best to meet those affected by violence, especially women and children of all communities, she said.

Also Read
Trinamool activists allegedly urinate on injured BJP worker in Bengal

Dev said TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was among the first to seek permission from the government to allow her to visit the state.

MS Education Academy

“Manipur is being destroyed and the prime minister is silent,” she said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 19th July 2023 11:32 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button