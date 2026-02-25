Five OTT platforms blocked in India for streaming obscene content

MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu streaming platforms will no longer be available in India

New Delhi: The government on Tuesday blocked five OTT platforms for streaming obscene content, officials said.

They said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has blocked MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel, and Jugnu following due procedure.

Under the procedure, the government directs internet service providers to block access to OTT platforms under the Information Technology Rules 2021 and the laws against obscenity.

These rules aim to maintain public decency, safeguard national interests, and enforce ethical journalistic practices across digital platforms.

The action aligns with Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, which grants the government authority to block online content for various reasons.

