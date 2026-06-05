Five sentenced to three-day jail for eve teasing at Charminar

Women facing any form of harassment are encouraged to approach SHE Teams or contact the police through Dial 100 or 112 for immediate assistance.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th June 2026 3:52 pm IST
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Hyderabad: Five individuals were sentenced to three days’ simple imprisonment and were given a fine of Rs 1,000 for harassing women at Charminar, the police said on Friday, June 5.

SHE Teams apprehended them after they were found misbehaving with women and inappropriately touching them in a public place.

The offenders have been identified as Kazi Moinuddin, 36, Mohammed Ishak, 61, Mohammad Ramzan, 43, Mohammed Imran, 38, and Shaik Ahmed, 28.

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They were booked under Section 292 (public nuisance) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 70(C) (use of threatening, insulting, or obscene words or gestures in public) of the Hyderabad City Police Act and produced before a court in Nampally on Thursday, June 4.

Hyderabad SHE Teams have warned that individuals involved in harassment, stalking, cyber abuse and misuse of social media platforms will be liable for strict legal action.

Women facing any form of harassment are encouraged to approach SHE Teams or contact the police through Dial 100 or 112 for immediate assistance, a press note said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 5th June 2026 3:52 pm IST

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