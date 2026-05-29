5 Nepalis sent to jail for harassing woman near Nizam College PG hostel

Hyderabad: Five Nepalese nationals were on Friday, May 29, convicted by a Hyderabad court for harassing a woman near the Nizam College postgraduate hostel.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, May 27, at around 6:30 pm when five men, allegedly in an inebriated state, misbehaved and harassed a woman who was travelling with her husband on a motorcycle near the hostel premises, the police said.

Acting on the complaint registered at Abids Police Station, the police registered e-petty cases against the accused and produced them before the court.

On Friday, Judicial Second Class Magistrate M Bhasker at Manoranjan Complex, Nampally, found all five accused guilty under sections 70(A) (indecent acts in streets) and 70(C) (uses threatening, insulting, or obscene words or gestures likely to disturb public peace) of the City Police Act. They were sentenced to seven days’ imprisonment.

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The convicted persons were identified as Sunil, aged 23, Umesh, aged 22, Laxman, aged 23, Purushotham, aged 22, and Ram, aged 23. All five convicted were catering workers residing at King Koti.

The arrests come amid the Hyderabad police’s crackdown on Nepalese nationals following the murder of former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Vinay Ranjan Ray’s wife. She was killed by their Nepalese maid, Kalpana, who, along with two of her accomplices, had held the victim Tanuja Ranjan Ray captive while stealing gold and cash from her residence at Jubilee Hills and fled.