Hyderabad: Five Nepalis held for eve teasing opposite Basheer Bagh CCS

Hyderabad: Police arrested five Nepalis for allegedly eve-teasing a woman while she was walking with her husband opposite Basheerbagh Central Crime Police Station, Hyderabad, on Wednesday evening, May 27.

The arrested – Sunil, Umesh, Lakshman, Purushottam, and Ram – are employees of a catering company.

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A video of the incident emerged on social media. The woman claimed they were in a vehicle and tried to hold her arm. “The area is dark. One of them suddenly tried to hold my hand, and a comment,” she said.

She raised an alarm, alerting nearby locals who caught hold of them and handed them to the police.

According to Abids Station House Officer (SHO), K Parushram, the couple were walking when one of the five accused passed a comment on the woman. “A case has been registered for eve teasing under Section 70 (b) and 70 (c) of the City Police Act. They will be produced before the court on Friday,” the SHO told Siasat.com.