Hyderabad: Nepali woman hangs herself from tree inside GHMC park

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a Nepali woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree inside a Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) park at Central Excise Colony in Bagh Amberpet on Monday, May 25.

The police suspect that Kala Sawant, a resident of the colony, may have taken the extreme step after having a quarrel with her husband on Sunday night, May 24.

Both Kala Sawant and her husband Sher Singh, hailed from Achham district of Sudurpashchim Province in Nepal, and had come to Hyderabad just seven months ago in search of a livelihood.

In a tragic incident, a Nepali woman allegedly died by hanging herself to a tree inside a GHMC park at Central Excise Colony in Bagh Amberpet on Monday, May 25.



The police suspect that Kala Sawant, a resident of the area, took the extreme step after having a fight with her… pic.twitter.com/EArIoF3GAV — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 25, 2026

Another Nepali worker who was acquainted with the family, informed Siasat.com that the couple have a son and a daughter. While their son, a toddler, has been living with the couple, their daughter was staying in their village in Nepal.

The Nepali worker said that the incident happened at around 6 am on Monday, when Sher Singh had gone to work at a local eatery. Her body was recovered at 8 am.

She, however, told Siasat.com that there was no evidence of any quarrel that may have happened between the couple. “If there was a fight, someone in the apartment must have heard it. But nothing like that happened according to the residents,” she said, adding that Sher Singh was presently at his residence.

According to Amberpet police, no complaint has been lodged in connection with the death till Monday evening.

“The family members admitted her to the hospital. It is only when they return and lodge a complaint we can divulge further information,” a policeman from Amberpet police station told Siasat.com.

(This is a developing story)