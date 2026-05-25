Hyderabad police trace missing 85-yr-old man, reunite him with family

Hyderabad: The Chilkalguda Police in Secunderabad traced an 85-year-old man who had gone missing for two days and safely reunited him with his family on Monday, May 25.

The elderly man, Shaik Ismail, a resident of Khadri Bagh in Amberpet, had left his home on May 22 for evening prayers but did not return.

He was spotted two days later wandering alone in the Chilkalguda area, where police took him into protective custody.Ismail was initially unable to provide his complete address. Through patient and repeated questioning, he told officers that he lived in Moula Ali and that one of his sons worked as an auto driver. While the police gave the case wide publicity in local newspapers, they also launched ground-level efforts to identify him.

On the directions of Chilkalguda Division Assistant Commissioner of Police K Shashank Reddy and Station House Officer V Ramakrishna, Sub-Inspector Chandraiah and Home Guard Officer Pitchaiah took the elderly man to the Moula Ali area and showed him to local auto drivers.

The drivers recognised him and immediately contacted his sons, Shaik Saleem, a material supplier, and Shaik Kaleem, an auto driver.

Meanwhile, Kaleem had gone to the Amberpet Police Station to file a missing complaint, but soon received word that his father had already been traced. He informed the Amberpet Police and withdrew the complaint.

The family then travelled to the Chilkalguda Police Station, where Ismail was handed over to his sons.