Five students from Telangana among top 100 in NEET UG 2025

Hyderabad: Five students from Telangana secured top 100 ranks in the recently released NEET UG 2025 examination results.

Kakarla Jeevan Sai Kumar secured All-India rank (AIR) 18, emerging as the state topper. Four others, three boys and a girl, secured ranks among the top 100 for NEET UG 2025.

Other students from Telangana who made it to the top 100 include: Shanmukha Nishanth Akshintala (AIR-37), Mangari Varun (AIR-46), Yandrapati Shanmukh (AIR-48), and Bidisha Majee (AIR-95). Majee also made it to the list of top 20 female toppers.

This year, a total of 72,094 candidates registered from Telangana. While only 70,259 appeared for the exam, nearly 60 percent of them qualified.

Andhra Pradesh toppers

Six students from the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh secured ranks among the top 100. Darbha Karthik Ram Kireeti emerged as the state topper with an AIR-19.

The other students who made it to the list include: Kodavati Mohith Sriram (AIR-56), Desina Surya Charan (AIR-59), Podilapu Avinash (AIR-64), Yerra Sameer Kumar (AIR-70) and Tummuri Siva Manideep (AIR-92).

NEET UG 2025 results were declared on June 14. Mahesh Kumar from Rajasthan was declared All India Topper, securing 686 out of 720 marks. Avika Agarwal from Delhi became the female topper by securing AIR-5.

Students who qualify in NEET UG 2025 will be eligible to participate in centralised counselling for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, and other undergraduate medical programmes. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct All India Quota (AIQ) counselling, while states will carry out their own counselling for state-quota seats.