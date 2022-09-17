Five Syrian soldiers killed in Israeli missile attack

The Syrian air defences were triggered by the attacks

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th September 2022 12:57 pm IST
Damascus: Five soldiers were killed during an Israeli missile attack on the international airport in Damascus and military sites south of the capital, the military said on Saturday.

The Syrian air defences were triggered by the attacks, shooting down a number of the Israeli missiles, Xinhua news agency quoted the military as saying.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based war monitor, said the attacks targeted the countryside of Damascus and the Sayyida Zainab area, where the Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based Shia armed group, is present.

