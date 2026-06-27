Five-time bride caught scamming grooms, running away with dowry

Amravati: A 27-year-old woman was arrested in Andhra Pradesh after her marriage scam came to light, with police discovering that she had married five times to defraud grooms.

The accused, identified as Vajramani alias Shweta Reddy, had been on the run since 2025 after deserting an Anantapur man, Yaparla Sudheer Reddy and fleeing with Rs 3.8 lakh dowry.

Hailing from East Godavari district, Vajramani reportedly married multiple times, relying on middlemen, Suma Priya, Ashok, Shashikala, and Ramakrishna, who helped with the fraudulent matches to extort money from unsuspecting grooms.

Police had been on the lookout for the accused bride after finding that she had been operating the racket with the middlemen, and confirmed that the woman already had two children from previous marriages.

According to the police, Vajramani used aliases such as Shweta Reddy and Keerthi to trap victims.

The 2025 fraud unfolded just three days after the wedding. She had claimed to be unwell and insisted on returning to her parents’ home. Sudheer Reddy accompanied her to the railway station, but during the journey, she stopped near Nandyal and disappeared into the crowd.

Realising she was missing, the husband launched a search of the station with no results. A police inquiry into the complaint filed by Sudhir unveiled a much larger criminal record of Vajramani, as it was revealed that she was already a mother of two, having defrauded five different men in a similar tactic.

Her run ended in Pedavaduguru village. Police intercepted her during a trip from Karnataka to Madanapalle, arresting her on the spot.