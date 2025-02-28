Five two-wheelers gutted in fire at Tappachabutra

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 28th February 2025 10:16 am IST
Hyderabad: Five motorcycles and scooters were gutted in a fire at Tappachabutra on Thursday night.

The incident occurred in the Jabbar Supply Company lane. The vehicle owners had parked the bikes and scooters in front of their houses and went to sleep. After 2 am, some people noticed the vehicles burning and alerted the residents.

Panic-stricken people rushed out of their houses and moved some vehicles away from the fire. By the time they could douse the flames, five vehicles were already gutted.

The Tappachabutra police reached the spot and started an investigation. The cause of the fire is still not known.

