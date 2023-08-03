Five years on, KTR yet to act on school timings, deletes 2017 tweet

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s ministers seem to have forgotten their promises and agreements, as they continue to neglect the welfare of children. On January 19, 2017, a poignant image surfaced on social media, showing a young schoolgirl standing in the school assembly with a slice of bread in her pocket, presumably her only meal for the day.

@HRDMinistry @KTRTRS Morning breakfast in the pocket. Sleep.. Incomplete…. School time Y not 10 am to 5.30 pm…

PLEASE THINK…. pic.twitter.com/5MVL5zwP3F — 𝑺𝒖𝒓𝒆𝒏 𝑷𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒖𝒍𝒖 (@Siendo_Suren) January 19, 2017

Moved by the image, one concerned citizen tweeted, suggesting that the school hours should be adjusted from 10:00 am to 5:30 pm, allowing children to study without undue burden and pressure. Minister KT Rama Rao, responded to the tweet (now deleted), expressing his agreement with the idea that children should not be deprived of their childhood and should be provided with an environment that fosters learning without excessive stress.

The tweet generated hope that the government would take action and reform school hours to alleviate the hardships faced by children. However, it has been over five years since that tweet, and no significant progress has been made in this regard.

According to a parent, despite agreeing to the proposal and acknowledging the need for change, no concrete steps have been taken to provide relief to the children. He said it is essential for Minister KT Rama Rao and all other government ministers to realize that childhood is a fleeting phase, and swift action is needed to address the challenges faced by young students. Failing to implement the proposed changes over such a long period is a disservice to the children and undermines the commitment to their well-being and education.