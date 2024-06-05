Five ‘young’ LS candidates win poll battle in West Bengal

Kolkata: Among the 42 candidates who have won the Lok Sabha, five – three of the Trinamool Congress and two of the BJP – are ‘young’.

One of them is union minister Shantanu Thakur.

Leading the pack, 36-year-old TMC candidate Abhishek Banerjee was re-elected from Diamond Harbour with a huge margin of 7,10,930 votes, the highest in the state. He won the seat for the third time in a row.

Actor and TMC youth wing chief Saayoni Ghosh won from Jadavpur with a margin of 2,58,201 votes.

The 31-year-old joined TMC before the 2021 assembly polls and had unsuccessfully contested from the Asansol South constituency.

The BJP’s MP, Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, who tasted victory again from Purulia, is also among the young brigade. The 39-year-old Mahato won with a margin of 17,079 votes.

Ghosh’s film industry colleague and three-time TMC MP Deepak Adhikari, also known as Dev, is 41 years old and won the polls from Ghatal with a margin of 182,868 votes.

BJP’s Shantanu Thakur, a union minister, is also 41years old. He was elected from the Bongaon Lok Sabha seat for the second time, winning by a margin of 73,693 votes.

