BHEL shuts gates to public, restricts movement amid Indo-Pak tension

Hyderabad: The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Township, imposed restrictions on movement for the public due to security reasons.

Four of the eight gates of BHEL were closed to the public, while the remaining gates will be closed from dusk till dawn and again between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm for the public.

The measures were taken in view of the prevailing tension between India and Pakistan. The BHEL is a vital installation in the neighbouring Sangareddy district.

The BHEL Township Management asked all employees and township residents to take note of the restrictions. Only ambulances, fire services are permitted during the restricted timings through the gates.