L&T seeks Telangana CM’s nod for Hyderabad Metro fare hike

Hyderabad: The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail is pushing for a fare hike and is likely to meet Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy in the coming days to seek approval. The meeting, originally set for Thursday, May 8, was postponed as the state government had not yet reviewed the proposal.

The company has proposed increasing the minimum Metro fare from Rs 10 to Rs 15 and the maximum from Rs 60 to Rs 75, effective May 10. L&T Group chairman S.N. Subrahmanyan has reportedly sought a personal meeting with the Chief Minister to press the case for the hike.

The company is reportedly pushing for a fare revision, taking cues from other metro systems such as Bengaluru Metro, which recently implemented a 44 percent increase in fares.

In a report submitted late April, L&TMRHL cited financial distress, recording a Rs 625 crore loss for FY 2024–25, with cumulative losses since the 2017 launch touching Rs 6,598.21 crore. Of this, Rs 4,828.55 crore were lost during the Covid-19 years of 2020 and 2021 due to lockdowns and a drastic fall in ridership.

Current ticket prices of Hyderabad Metro

Currently, metro fares start at Rs 10 for distances up to 2 km and go up to Rs 60 for travel beyond 26 km. With an estimated five lakh commuters relying on the metro daily, any fare revision is likely to have a significant impact on public transport users.