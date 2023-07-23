Flash floods in Afghanistan claim lives of 26 people

Kabul: The death toll in overnight flash floods in Afghanistan’s Wardak province mounted to 26, while 36 people were missing, an official said on Sunday.

Talking to media persons, Natural Disaster Management Authority spokesman Shafiullah Rahimi said: “A total of 26 people were killed, 44 others injured, and 36 more people went missing in rainstorms and flooding that swept through parts of eastern Wardak province late Saturday,”.

Rahimi confirmed that the rainstorms and flash floods had also claimed four lives in the Paghman district outside Kabul and another in the eastern Khost province over the past three days, Xinhua news agency reported.

At least 250 cattle have been killed, 400 houses were partially or utterly destroyed, and dozens of acres of land were submerged in floods, the official asserted.