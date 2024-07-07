Flies, rotten vegetables: Raids on restaurants in Telangana continue

Hyderabad: The Food Safety Department conducted raids on restaurants in Telangana, across several of its districts, on Saturday, July 6 and found gross violations of hygiene and sanitary standards that could affect the health of the end consumer.

Flies, synthetic food colour coated food

At “Hotel Thousand Pillars“, Hanumakonda, officials found synthetic food colour-coated tandoori chicken along with an uncovered curd bowl with flies in the kitchen.

“Infested Suji Rava and stored masala with foul smell found. No medical certificates, gloves, or head gear for food handlers. Water analysis report not available. FSSAI license not displayed on the premises. Observed unhygienic conditions like unclean flooring and ceiling. No separate storage for veg and non-veg items. Notice has been issued. Further action will be taken accordingly,” the department said in a press release.

Unfresh vegetables, bad sanitary conditions

At “Priyadarishini Pure Veg Hotel“, Kallakal, Medak, officials found that the Food Business Operator (FBO) had been operating with an expired FSSAI license since May 2024.

“The FBO is using synthetic food colours in the preparation of food (prohibited by the FSSAI). Vegetables being procured by FBO were not fresh. Rice bags (25 No.s) were found with improper labelling,” officials said.

At “Sri Raghavendra Veg Restaurant“, Kallakal, Medak, FBO was found to not have any valid FSSAI license (expired on January 16, 2024).

“The FBO has failed to comply with sanitary and hygiene conditions in the kitchen premises. The FBO has procured coloured tea powder which contains SFC Positive content. FBO was found to be using Tasting Salt (Monosodium Glutamate),” it added.

At “Janatha Family Restaurant“, Kallakal, Medak, FBO has no valid FSSAI license. Usage of synthetic food colours in the preparation of food found. Food handlers did not have head caps and no FoSTaC-trained persons in the restaurant. FBO was found not complying with sanitary and hygiene conditions as per FSSAI norms. No pest control records were found. Food handlers were found with no medical fitness certificates. Notices were issued to the establishments. Further action will be taken accordingly,” the department said.

Open dustbins, rotten vegetables

At “Sri Thirumala Grand Hotel“, Suryapet, officials found open dustbins placed near cooked food.

No proper hygiene in the cooking and storing areas. Food items (raw/cooked) are stored without lids. Raw items such as ginger garlic paste and meat are stored in plastic covers. Water pipelines in the kitchen found to be rusted. FSSAI license not displayed at a prominent location,” the department said.

At “Hotel Balaji Grand“, Rotten vegetables and carrots with fungus/mould were discovered. Synthetic food colours were detected in some food items.

“Spoiled foods were identified and discarded. Flies and dust were observed on uncovered food items. Cooking was observed to be done in rusty food containers. Dust bins near food items lacked lids, potentially contaminating the food. Soaps, detergents, and floor-cleaning liquids were found stored along with food in the storeroom. Notices were issued to the establishments. Further action will be taken accordingly,” the department stated.

These raids on restaurants in Telangana come days after the raids held on popular restaurants in the state’s capital city of Hyderabad, on July 1.

These raids and inspections on restaurants in Telangana aim to maintain food safety standards and protect public health.

The authorities continue to monitor and enforce compliance with regulations to ensure that food establishments maintain high standards of hygiene and safety.