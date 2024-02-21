Flight operations resume at Srinagar international airport

Srinagar airport (Picture: Twitter)

Srinagar: Flight operations to and from Srinagar international airport resumed on Wednesday after 23 flights were cancelled yesterday due to heavy snowfall.

Airport officials said that after initial delay in the arrival of flights in the morning today, flight have now resumed at Sheikh-Ul-Alam International Airport.

“Flights are now arriving and departing normally. Heavy snowfall had forced cancellation of 23 flights yesterday, but after an initial delay in the arrival of morning flights today, the flight operation is now running smoothly from the airport,” an official said.

