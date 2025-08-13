Flights cancelled, diverted at Hyderabad airport amid heavy rain alert

As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th August 2025 9:18 pm IST
flight landing at airport
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Several flights to and from Hyderabad airport were cancelled or diverted on Wednesday due to unfavourable weather conditions, airport sources said.

IndiGo flights to Kochi, Chennai, Patna and Ahmedabad—and return services from these destinations—were cancelled, they added.

As many as 11 flights were diverted to other airports. Seven of them later returned and landed in Hyderabad by evening.

MS Teachers

The IMD said a ‘red alert’ has been issued for various parts of Telangana until Thursday.

An official from the Met Centre told reporters that an ‘orange alert for “heavy to very heavy rainfall” has also been issued for several districts, including Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 13th August 2025 9:18 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button